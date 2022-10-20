CUET: DU colleges says admission process simpler this time

Till last year, DU carried out admissions on the basis of cut-offs and colleges had to admit students meeting the cut-offs even if that meant admitting 100 students for 20 seats, but principals said the scenario has changed now.
As the Delhi University (DU) is admitting students through CUET scores instead of their class 12 marks, several colleges have said that admission process is simpler for them this time.
DU announced the much-awaited first list of the allocation of seats to its undergraduate courses on Wednesday. The first round of the CSAS (Common Seat Allocation System) list was released and the students have to accept the allocated seats till 4:59 pm on 21 October.
As per Manoj Sinha, principal of Aryabhatta College, "It is much simpler for colleges and for students. Sitting within the comfort of their home, they can discuss with their peers which college and course to choose. There are less chances of over admissions as DU will be allotting seats."
"DU is carrying out the counselling and we will get a list of say 90 or 100 students against 70 seats. Earlier, the numbers were almost 400. We were doing the admissions, and also cancelling them in case students withdrew. This time, the numbers are lower and there will be less cancellations," said Manoj Khanna, principal of Ramjas College.
Gyantosh Jha, principal of Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College, said that earlier colleges had to decide cut-offs, release them and then admit students.
"There was always a fear of over admissions and whether the cut-offs will be sufficient enough, but this time we hope that things will be easier," he said.
This year, Delhi University is admitting students through CUET scores. On September 12, the university released the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS), its admission-cum-allocation policy.