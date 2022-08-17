CUET UG 2022 Admit Card for Phase 5 expected today; here's how to download

CUET UG 2022 Admit Card for Phase 5 expected today; here's how to download2 min read . 01:13 PM IST
- CUET UG 2022 phase 5 exams will be held from 21-23 August for 2.01 lakh candidates.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the admit card for the CUET 2022 UG phase 5 today i.e. 17 August. The admit card for phase 5 exam will be released on the official website--- cuet.samarth.ac.in.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the admit card for the CUET 2022 UG phase 5 today i.e. 17 August. The admit card for phase 5 exam will be released on the official website--- cuet.samarth.ac.in.
CUET UG 2022 phase 5 exams will be held from 21-23 August for 2.01 lakh candidates.
CUET UG 2022 phase 5 exams will be held from 21-23 August for 2.01 lakh candidates.
"Some of the candidates who were originally scheduled to take the Examination in Phase 3 i.e. 07, 08, and 10 August 2022, were informed through their Admit Cards that they will be taking the Examination in Phase 5 on 21, 22, and 23 August 2022. Their Admit Cards mentioning the centres of examination will be released on 17 August 2022," the NTA said in a statement.
"Some of the candidates who were originally scheduled to take the Examination in Phase 3 i.e. 07, 08, and 10 August 2022, were informed through their Admit Cards that they will be taking the Examination in Phase 5 on 21, 22, and 23 August 2022. Their Admit Cards mentioning the centres of examination will be released on 17 August 2022," the NTA said in a statement.
Here's how to download CUET UG 2022 phase 5 admit card:
Here's how to download CUET UG 2022 phase 5 admit card:
Visit the official website---cuet.samarth.ac.in.
Visit the official website---cuet.samarth.ac.in.
Sign in with application number, and password.
Sign in with application number, and password.
The CUET UG 2022 phase 5 admit card will appear on your screen.
The CUET UG 2022 phase 5 admit card will appear on your screen.
Download and get a printout for future reference
Download and get a printout for future reference
at 489 examination centres located in 259 cities across India and nine cities outside India.
at 489 examination centres located in 259 cities across India and nine cities outside India.
Meanwhile, the phase 4 of CUET-UG 2022 began today with nearly 3.6 lakh candidates expected to appear in the exam. The exam for additional 11,000 candidates, who were to appear in the fourth phase from August 17-20, has been postponed to August 30 to accommodate their choice of city for centre, officials said.
Meanwhile, the phase 4 of CUET-UG 2022 began today with nearly 3.6 lakh candidates expected to appear in the exam. The exam for additional 11,000 candidates, who were to appear in the fourth phase from August 17-20, has been postponed to August 30 to accommodate their choice of city for centre, officials said.
According to the initial plan, all phases of the CUET-UG were scheduled to conclude on August 20. The National Testing Agency (NTA), which is responsible for conducting the exam, had later announced that all phases of the exam will conclude on August 28. However, now the schedule has been further deferred and the exam has been split into six phases.
According to the initial plan, all phases of the CUET-UG were scheduled to conclude on August 20. The National Testing Agency (NTA), which is responsible for conducting the exam, had later announced that all phases of the exam will conclude on August 28. However, now the schedule has been further deferred and the exam has been split into six phases.
Earlier, University Grants Commission (UGC) had reportedly considered National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET and Joint Entrance Examination, JEE to be merged with CUET. Hence, making CUET a one entrance test for all.
Earlier, University Grants Commission (UGC) had reportedly considered National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET and Joint Entrance Examination, JEE to be merged with CUET. Hence, making CUET a one entrance test for all.
UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar said that the technical glitches encountered in the initial phases of the CUET will not affect expansion plans for the crucial exam which includes a proposal to merge it with JEE and NEET. The UGC chief noted that the issues faced in the conduct of the test will be ironed out soon and the exam will be conducted twice a year.
UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar said that the technical glitches encountered in the initial phases of the CUET will not affect expansion plans for the crucial exam which includes a proposal to merge it with JEE and NEET. The UGC chief noted that the issues faced in the conduct of the test will be ironed out soon and the exam will be conducted twice a year.
"As per the NEP, the plan is to have a common entrance exam to reduce the burden on students of appearing in multiple entrances. However, we won't hurry up to introduce it as we need to plan well. It is a massive exercise and our focus is on planning and taking forward from the lessons we have learnt while conducting CUET," he said.
"As per the NEP, the plan is to have a common entrance exam to reduce the burden on students of appearing in multiple entrances. However, we won't hurry up to introduce it as we need to plan well. It is a massive exercise and our focus is on planning and taking forward from the lessons we have learnt while conducting CUET," he said.