The CUET is being conducted in over 510 cities in India and abroad in two phases. Phase 1 is being held in July and Phase 2 will be in August
As the first Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for undergraduate aspirants began on Friday, many candidates ended up missing the exam due to a last-minute change of exam centre.
Of the many who could not appear for the exam was 18-year-old Anchal, whose examination centre was changed from Delhi's Dwarka to the North Campus.
The same was the case with Ritika who reached the Netaji Subhas University of Technology as was mentioned in her admit card. However, on reaching there she was informed that her new exam centre was the North Campus.
In addition to this, the exam at two centres in West Bengal's New Jalpaiguri and Punjab's Pathankot was cancelled due to technical issues.
After reports of the cancellation surfaced, an official of the National Testing Agency (NTA) said candidates who could not appear for the crucial exam on the first day due to a change in centres will get another chance in the second phase in August.
"Over 190 candidates who were to appear at the two centres will now be allowed to appear in the second phase in August. At other centres, the candidates who could not appear due to changes in exam centres will also get another chance," the official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.
A total of 44 central universities, 12 state universities, 11 deemed universities, and 19 private universities have applied to participate in the first edition of CUET for UG admissions in the 2022-23 academic session.
Candidates who have opted for Physics, Chemistry or Biology have been assigned to Phase 2 of the CUET exam, given that NEET (UG) - 2022 will be held on 17 July.
With 14.9 lakh registrations, the CUET, the common gateway for undergraduate admissions in all central universities, is now the second biggest entrance exam in the country, surpassing JEE-Main's average registration of nine lakh.
NEET-UG is the biggest entrance test in India with an average of 18 lakh registrations.
Tie-breaker in CUET scores
The NTA has said that as opposed to the percentage system, the CUET score will be released in percentile, that is, it will indicate the position of a candidate vis-a-vis other candidates.
Delhi University vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh explained on Thursday that CUET scores would be subject-wise as the eligibility is different for every course.
"For example, if I want admission in BSc (Hons) Physics, marks of physics, chemistry, and maths will be added up to prepare merit. We have already defined what will be the eligiblity of what subjects," he said.
"We have a central portal (for admission), the data regarding the marks of the students will be made available by the NTA and then the students will fill their preferences. We will then fill up the seats. If those who get their first choice are happy, they can freeze their seats," he added.
If the applicant is not satisfied with their course, they can wait for the second round, the VC said.
"We will give students many options in between rounds if they want to switch their course or college," said Singh.
In the case of two students with the same CUET score choosing the same college and course as first preference, their class 12 board marks will act as a tiebreaker for allotment of preferred seat, informed the vice-chancellor.
"In case of a tie between two students, the scores of best of three subjects will be compared. If the best three are also the same, then the best four will be compared and then the best five.
"If by chance marks for the best five subjects are also the same, in that case, age will act as a tie-breaker. The older applicant will get the seat," he said.
"If by chance marks for the best five subjects are also the same, in that case, age will act as a tie-breaker. The older applicant will get the seat," he said.