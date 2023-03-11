CUET UG 2023: Application deadline extended till 30 March; here's how to apply and other details3 min read . 11:14 AM IST
- CUET UG 2023: The CUET UG 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted from 12-31 May.
CUET UG 2023: The online application form for the Common University Entrance Exam (CUET) UG 2023 has been extended to 30 March, UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar said on 10 March.
Prior to this, the last date for the application form was 12 March. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official site i.e. cuet.samarth.ac.in. The CUET UG 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted from 12-31 May. The correction in particulars of online application form can be made from 1-3 April 2023 and the announcement date for the City of Examination is 30 April 2023.
Candidates are requested to visit the CUET (UG)-23 website for detailed information on eligibility requirements, syllabi of various test papers, and other relevant details related to registration.
Here's how to register for CUET UG 2023:
Visit CUET UG official site i.e. cuet.samarth.ac.in.
Click on CUET UG 2023 link available on the home page.
Complete the registration process by filling the required details.
Now fill the application form
Make the payment of the application fees.
Download the hard copy of the application form for future reference.
The application fee for CUET UG 2023 for General/ OBC is ₹700 while for other reserved category students, the fees is ₹650.
The University Grants Commission (UGC) in March last year announced that undergraduate admissions will be conducted in all central universities through a common entrance test and not based on class 12 marks. The undergraduate (UG) admission process in universities will be completed by July and the new academic session can begin on 1 August.
The CUET (UG) - 2023 will be conducted in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.
The debut edition of the CUET-UG was conducted in July last year and was marred by glitches, prompting the National Testing Agency (NTA) to cancel the exam at multiple centres. While several students were informed about cancellation a night before the exam, many of them got to know about it after reaching the centres.
Meanwhile, at least 168 universities have opted for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for the undergraduate admission process so far, according to officials. These 168 universities include 44 central universities and 31 state universities such as Barkatullah University, Bhopal, Dr B R Ambedkar School of Economics, Karnataka, Cotton University, Guwahati, and Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Last year, only 90 universities accepted CUET for admission to UG courses. More universities are expected to select the test for admissions this year.
In another update, the Delhi University (DU) on Friday advised candidates to go through the syllabi of all programmes before choosing their preferences for admission through CUET UG 2023, after several existing varsity students admitted they did not know the language they opted for.
In an advisory to candidates seeking admission in DU colleges, the varsity said that the last academic session, candidates opted for programmes with the sole purpose of taking admission to a certain college despite having no prior knowledge or proficiency required for pursuing the programme and area of study. The advisory comes on the back of several students in BA programmes admitting not knowing the language they have chosen. They have also written to the university several times for permission to change the subjects.
(With inputs from agencies)
