CUET UG 2023: The online application form for the Common University Entrance Exam (CUET) UG 2023 will close today i.e. on 11 April. Nearly 14 lakh students have applied for CUET-UG, up by 41 percent since last year. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site i.e. cuet.samarth.ac.in. The CUET UG 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted from 12-31 May.

In a statement by UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar wrote, "Following requests from several students, we have decided to re-open the application portal for CUET-UG on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday and it will close at 11.59 pm on Tuesday (11 April 2023). Students are requested to visit cuet.samarth.ac.in for more details. Following rationalisation of NCERT books. aspirants of undergraduate entrance exams were confused about whether it will impact the entrances.

"The notified syllabus will remain the same as the exam is not just for students from a particular board. Not all boards have rationalised the content," a senior National Testing Agency (NTA) official said.

The correction in particulars of online application form can be made from 1-3 April 2023 and the announcement date for the City of Examination is 30 April 2023.

CUET is an all-India test being organized by the National Testing Agency for admission to various courses of central universities in India. The examination was started in 2022 and is conducted for all types of courses like UG, PG, certificate courses, research programs, etc.

UGC Chairman M. Jagadesh Kumar informed that this year 1,000 foreign students have applied for the CUET-UG examination. The applications were received from more than 74 countries.

The UGC in March last year announced that undergraduate admissions will be conducted in all central universities through a common entrance test and not based on class 12 marks. The undergraduate (UG) admission process in universities will be completed by July and the new academic session can begin on 1 August.

The CUET (UG) - 2023 will be conducted in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

The debut edition of the CUET-UG was conducted in July last year and was marred by glitches, prompting the National Testing Agency (NTA) to cancel the exam at multiple centres. While several students were informed about cancellation a night before the exam, many of them got to know about it after reaching the centres.

Here's how to register for CUET UG 2023:

Visit CUET UG official site i.e. cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Click on CUET UG 2023 link available on the home page.

Complete the registration process by filling the required details

Now fill the application form

Make the payment of the application fees.

Download the hard copy of the application form for future reference.