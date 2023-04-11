CUET UG 2023 application window closes today on cuet.samarth.ac.in2 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 07:25 AM IST
- CUET UG 2023: The CUET UG 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted from 12-31 May.
CUET UG 2023: The online application form for the Common University Entrance Exam (CUET) UG 2023 will close today i.e. on 11 April. Nearly 14 lakh students have applied for CUET-UG, up by 41 percent since last year. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site i.e. cuet.samarth.ac.in. The CUET UG 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted from 12-31 May.
