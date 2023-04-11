CUET UG 2023 application window closes today on cuet.samarth.ac.in

In a statement by UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar wrote, "Following requests from several students, we have decided to re-open the application portal for CUET-UG on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday and it will close at 11.59 pm on Tuesday (11 April 2023). Students are requested to visit cuet.samarth.ac.in for more details. Following rationalisation of NCERT books. aspirants of undergraduate entrance exams were confused about whether it will impact the entrances.