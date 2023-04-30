The National Testing Agency (NTA) will likely release the exam city information slip for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate CUET UG 2023 today i.e. on 30 April 30. Once released, candidates can download it from cuet.samarth.ac.in . The exam city slip is only to inform candidates about the examination city allotted to them and not admit cards.

The CUET UG 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted from 21-31 May. The application for CUET UG started from 9 February and was set to close on 12 March but was extended till 30 March. It was further opened from 9-11 April . This year, nearly 14 lakh students applied for CUET UG, up by 41 percent since last year.

How to download Exam city slip for CUET UG 2023:

Visit the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Click on the link to download link for ‘CUET UG 2023 exam city information slip’.

Download for future use.

UGC Chairman M. Jagadesh Kumar informed that this year 1,000 foreign students have applied for the Central University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG examination. The applications were received from more than 74 countries, the UGC chairman said.

CUET is an all-India test being organized by the National Testing Agency for admission to various courses of central universities in India. The examination was started in 2022 and is conducted for all types of courses like UG, PG, certificate courses, research programs, etc. The exam will be conducted in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

CUET-UG remains the second-largest entrance exam in the country in terms of applicants. In the debut edition of CUET-UG, 12.50 lakh students registered themselves and 9.9 lakh of them submitted their applications.

Meanwhile, Following rationalisation of NCERT books, aspirants of undergraduate entrance exams were confused about whether it will impact the entrances, however, a senior NTA official said, “The notified syllabus will remain the same as the exam is not just for students from a particular board. Not all boards have rationalised the content."