CUET UG 2023: Exam city information slip likely today on cuet.samarth.ac.in2 min read . Updated: 30 Apr 2023, 02:30 PM IST
CUET UG 2023: The CUET UG 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted from 21-31 May.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will likely release the exam city information slip for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate CUET UG 2023 today i.e. on 30 April 30. Once released, candidates can download it from cuet.samarth.ac.in. The exam city slip is only to inform candidates about the examination city allotted to them and not admit cards.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×