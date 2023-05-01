CUET UG 2023: NTA reopens application correction window; exam city slip, admit card to be out on this date. Details here2 min read . Updated: 01 May 2023, 02:03 PM IST
CUET UG 2023: The correction window will remain open until tomorrow i.e. 2 May 2023.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has re-opened the application correction window for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate CUET UG 2023 today in order to allow students to make changes to their forms. The correction window will remain open until 2 May 2023.
