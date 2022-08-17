CUET UG exams 2022: Exams canceled in several centres. Here's why2 min read . Updated: 17 Aug 2022, 04:40 PM IST
The University Grants Commission (UGC) said all the affected candidates will get a chance for a retest.
Several students who sat for Central University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG exam on Wednesday claimed that it got cancelled at their centres owing to technichal glitches. Some even complained that the exam started at least two hours late than the scheduled time. However, the University Grants Commission (UGC) promised to provide another chance to the affected students.