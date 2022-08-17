Several students who sat for Central University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG exam on Wednesday claimed that it got cancelled at their centres owing to technichal glitches. Some even complained that the exam started at least two hours late than the scheduled time. However, the University Grants Commission (UGC) promised to provide another chance to the affected students.

Students from centres including Guru Hargobind Institute of Management and Information Technology in Delhi, Asia Pacific Institute in Jasola (Delhi) AIS Assessment Zone, Aakash International Senior Secondary School in Delhi’s Nangloi and Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies in Pitampura had made such complaints.

Meanwhile, University Grants Commission (UGC) said that the students who have been affected by the technical glitches will get another chance to retest. UGC chairman Jagadesh Kumar told PTI, "At few centres, there was server problem. All the affected candidates will get a chance for a retest."

The CUET is the common gateway for undergraduate admissions in all central universities. The fourth phase of the exam began on Wednesday, with nearly 3.6 lakh candidates

The exam for additional 11,000 candidates, who were to appear in the fourth phase from August 17-20, has been postponed to August 30 to accommodate their choice of city for centre, officials said.

According to the initial plan, all phases of the CUET-UG were scheduled to conclude on August 20. The National Testing Agency (NTA), which is responsible for conducting the exam, had later announced that all phases of the exam will conclude on August 28. However, now the schedule has been further deferred and the exam has been split into six phases.

The second phase of CUET was marred by glitches prompting the agency to cancel the exam at various centres.

Kumar had said the exam was cancelled at various centres following indications and reports of "sabotage". The exam in second and third phases was also cancelled at centres in Kerala and Itanagar due to rains and landslides.

(With inputs from agencies)