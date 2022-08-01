Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  CUET UG Phase 2 exam from August 4: How to download admit card

CUET UG Phase 2 exam from August 4: How to download admit card

National Testing Agency (NTA) will issue CUET UG admit cards on cuet.samarth.ac.in. (HT FILE)
1 min read . 09:15 AM IST Edited By Sounak Mukhopadhyay

CUET UG admit cards will be available on cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Beginning on August 4, the Common University Entrance Test, or CUET UG 2022, will enter its second round. The dates of CUET UG 2022's second phase are August 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 and 10.

On cuet.samarth.ac.in, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release admit cards or hall tickets for the exam. The NTA has previously made available to candidates advanced information sheets that contained details about the subjects, language, medium, and exam centre, among other things.

After they are released, applicants can access their CUET UG admission cards by entering their application number and birthdate. Here are the steps to download CUET UG admit card 2022:

How to download CUET UG admit card 2022:

  • Go to cuet.samarth.ac.in
  • Admit card download links will appear under candidate activity on the homepage.
  • Click the link, then enter your application number and password to log in.
  • Submit and download CUET admit card
  • Print out the page for later use.

