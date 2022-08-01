CUET UG Phase 2 exam from August 4: How to download admit card

CUET UG Phase 2 exam from August 4: How to download admit card1 min read . 09:15 AM IST
CUET UG admit cards will be available on cuet.samarth.ac.in.
CUET UG admit cards will be available on cuet.samarth.ac.in.
Beginning on August 4, the Common University Entrance Test, or CUET UG 2022, will enter its second round. The dates of CUET UG 2022's second phase are August 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 and 10.
Beginning on August 4, the Common University Entrance Test, or CUET UG 2022, will enter its second round. The dates of CUET UG 2022's second phase are August 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 and 10.
On cuet.samarth.ac.in, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release admit cards or hall tickets for the exam. The NTA has previously made available to candidates advanced information sheets that contained details about the subjects, language, medium, and exam centre, among other things.
On cuet.samarth.ac.in, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release admit cards or hall tickets for the exam. The NTA has previously made available to candidates advanced information sheets that contained details about the subjects, language, medium, and exam centre, among other things.
After they are released, applicants can access their CUET UG admission cards by entering their application number and birthdate. Here are the steps to download CUET UG admit card 2022:
After they are released, applicants can access their CUET UG admission cards by entering their application number and birthdate. Here are the steps to download CUET UG admit card 2022: