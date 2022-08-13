The National Testing Agency (NTA) has postponed the Central Universities Entrance Test-UG for over 11,000 candidates to accommodate their choice of city for the centre, officials said Saturday.

A total of 3.72 lakh candidates were set to appear in the fourth phase of the CUET exam for admission in undergraduate courses. The fourth phase was earlier scheduled from 17 August to 20 August.

The National Testing Agency (NTA), which is responsible for conducting the exam, has now announced a new date according to which all phases of the exam will conclude on August 28.

The four-phase exam is now split into six phases as the schedule of the exam has been deferred multiple times.

"The exam for over 11,000 out of 3.72 lakh candidates has been postponed to August 30 to accommodate their choice of city for the exam centre. the NTA (National Testing Agency) has increased the capacity at centres and also added more exam centres besides making efforts to ensure the quality of the centres is enhanced," UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar told news agency PTI.

"It has also been decided to station additional technical manpower by deploying the facility of Associate Professor level as a technical observer at every centre to ensure smooth conduct of examination," he added.

The second phase of the CUET was also canceled at various centres, as the centres were marred with technical glitches.

Reports of "sabotage" also prompted the agency to cancel the exam at various centres according to Kumar.

"The NTA has also received some e-mails regarding digital glitches faced by individual candidates during the previous phase as well as requests for change of date, centre, city, and re-examination. Such requests are being examined on a case-to-case basis using an audit trail of individual candidates and report of the centres. If found feasible, the candidates will be appearing on August 30," the UGC chief said.

The exam in the second and third phases was also canceled at centres in Kerala and Itanagar due to rains and landslides.

With Inputs from PTI.