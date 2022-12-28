CUET-PG examination dates released by NTA. Check here2 min read . Updated: 28 Dec 2022, 09:04 PM IST
- The Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-PG will conducted for PG admission into central universities
The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the dates for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-PG. The exam will be conducted from June 1 to 10, 2023 by the agency. "NTA will conduct CUET-PG from 1st to 10th June 2023. The application process is to start in mid-March 2023," the agency said.