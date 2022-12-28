The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the dates for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-PG. The exam will be conducted from June 1 to 10, 2023 by the agency. "NTA will conduct CUET-PG from 1st to 10th June 2023. The application process is to start in mid-March 2023," the agency said.

"Great opportunity for students to try for admission to multiple universities in post-graduate programs using the CUET-PG score," Chairman of University Grants Commission (UGC) M Jagadesh Kumar said.

The dates for the CUET- PG exams came days after the NTA announced the dates for the CUET-UG examinations. The examinations for admissions into undergraduate courses will be conducted from 21 May to 31 May next year.

The universities are planning to wrap up the undergraduate admissions by July 2023 and start the new academic session by 1 August 2023.

"The number of subjects and pattern of question papers will remain the same. A candidate can take as many as 6 domain subjects in addition to one or two languages and the General Test. The test would be conducted in the following languages--Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu," the UGC chairman said.

The regulating body plans to streamline the sessions of both undergraduate and postgraduate courses. UGC Chairman informed that sessions for both UG and PG courses can start at the same time.

"Results of CUET-UG are planned to be announced in the third week of June 2023 and those of CUET-PG in the first week of July 2023. With the decided schedule of CUET-UG and CUET-PG, universities can complete their admission process by the end of July 2023 and begin the academic sessions by August 1, 2023," Kumar said.

The 2022 edition of the CUET examinations went into multiple technical glitches and admissions were delayed in many places. The issue was also raised in the parliament and the Union Minister of State for Education, Subhas Sarkar had denied that the crucial exam delayed the academic calendar in central universities last year.

"The scale of the test was huge and some difficulties were faced by the students due to technical and geo-climatic reasons and the test was rescheduled in such cases. However, the overall process was managed successfully. There is no information that CUET has adversely affected studies and it has resulted in cost escalation of graduation, rather the students were able to apply to more than one university with a single form and fee. This has resulted in saving on the cost and effort needed to secure admission in the universities," the minister had said.

(With inputs from PTI)