CUET-UG: 12 candidates score 100 percentile normalised score in 5 subjects

As the National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the results of the Common Universities Entrance Exam (CUET UG) 2022 on Friday, at least 12 students have reportedly scored 100 percentile in all five subjects while 104 scored the perfect score in four subjects. These scores were calculated after the process of normalisation, as the exams were conducted in different shifts on different days.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}