CUET-UG: 12 candidates score 100 percentile normalised score in 5 subjects

CUET-UG: 12 candidates score 100 percentile normalised score in 5 subjects2 min read . 10:11 PM IST
At least 12 candidates have scored 100 percentile normalised score in all five subjects while 104 students score 100 in four subjects
As the National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the results of the Common Universities Entrance Exam (CUET UG) 2022 on Friday, at least 12 students have reportedly scored 100 percentile in all five subjects while 104 scored the perfect score in four subjects. These scores were calculated after the process of normalisation, as the exams were conducted in different shifts on different days.
"Performance of every candidate has been evaluated using equi-percentile method wherein normalised marks of each candidate have been calculated using the percentiles of each group of students in a given session across multiple days for the same subject," said Sadhana Parashar, senior director (exams), NTA.
A total of 21,159 candidates received a perfect score in at least one subject. There are 12,799 female candidates and 8,360 male students among the perfect scorers.
Subject-wise, English has the most number of 100 percentiles with 8,236 candidates scoring the perfect score, followed by Political Science in which 2,065 scored perfectly. 1669 candidates also scored a perfect score in Business Studies.
Biology, Economics and Psychology are other subjects where more than 1000 students have scored 100 percentile. The data implies that the cut-off for admission to these courses will be naturally high.
"The merit lists will be prepared by participating universities, who will decide about their individual counseling on the basis of the CUET-UG score card," Parashar said.
In the debut edition of the CUET 2022, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) 60% attendance was recorded. Exams were conducted in two phases from July and were concluded on 30 August.
Delhi University to use 'normalised scores' to prepare merit lists
India's one of the most prestigious, the University of Delhi will use the subject-based 'normalised scores' for admissions to undergraduate courses.
"The University of Delhi, for admissions to the undergraduate programs for the academic session 2022-2023, shall consider the subject-based normalised scores as declared by the NTA in the CUET (UG)-2022 scorecards of the candidates," the university said.
The university also announced the second phase of the admission process, where candidates will provide their preferences for programs. The second phase starts on September 26 and concludes on October 10.
"The program-specific merit score shall be auto-calculated by the university as per the eligibility criteria and the candidate will have to confirm his or her scores before making the preferences," the university said.
