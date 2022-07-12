The CUET-UG 2022, will be conducted from July 15 to August 10, the National Testing Agency announced last week.
Read below for steps to download CUET UG 2022 admit card
NEW DELHI :The National Testing agency (NTA) had announced last week that the Common University Entrance Test, or CUET-UG, would be conducted on 15 July, 16 July, 19 July, 20 July, 4 August, 6 August, 7 August, 8 August and 10 August. NTA is scheduled to release the CUET-UG 2022 admit card on 12 July, Tuesday at 6 pm. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in for the latest update.
However, number of candidates have raised concern about the fact that the admit cards are being released late for the exam. The admit cards will clarify the centre each candidate is allotted to for the examination.
At such a time, the University Grants Commission (UGC) chairman M. Jagadesh Kumar has said that 98% candidates appearing for the CUET will be allotted the exam centres in the city of their choice.
"The admit cards have been released four days prior to the examination due to security reasons and in order to avoid any malpractice in the exam. Students should not get worried," Kumar told news agency PTI.
“At least 98 per cent candidates will get the centre in city of their choice. Those who do not find the allotted centre feasible can reach out to NTA which will entertain their requests," he said.
"Over 14 lakh candidates have registered for the exam which will be conducted across 500 cities. It is a mammoth task and NTA is a professional exam conducting body. The students should not get worried," Kumar said.
National Testing Agency will be conducting Common University Entrance Test (CUET (UG) - 2022) at different centres located in 554 cities across India and 13 Cities Outside-India.
Kumar had in March announced that CUET scores, and not Class 12 marks, would be mandatory for admission to 45 central universities and that the central universities can fix their minimum eligibility criteria.
He also clarified that students from state boards will not be at a disadvantage in the new system and the exam will not give a push to the coaching culture.
A total of 44 central universities, 12 state universities, 11 deemed universities, and 19 private universities have applied for participating in the first edition of CUET for UG admissions in the 2022-23 academic session.
CUET -UG 2022 examination: Here's how to download the admit card
1. Visit the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in.
2. Click on the Admit Card link displayed on the screen
3. Input your Registration Number here
4. The Admit card will be displayed on the screen, download it
5. Keep a printed copy of the admit card for future reference
