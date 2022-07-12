NEW DELHI :The National Testing agency (NTA) had announced last week that the Common University Entrance Test, or CUET-UG, would be conducted on 15 July, 16 July, 19 July, 20 July, 4 August, 6 August, 7 August, 8 August and 10 August. NTA is scheduled to release the CUET-UG 2022 admit card on 12 July, Tuesday at 6 pm. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in for the latest update.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}