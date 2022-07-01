CUET-UG 2022 admit card will be released soon. Here's direct link, steps to download1 min read . 06:09 PM IST
- The admit cards for the CUET-UG 2022 will be available on the official website -cuet.samarth.ac.in-soon.
The CUET-UG 2022 dates were announced earlier last week by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The exams are scheduled to be held from 15 July, 16 July, 19 July, 20 July, 4 August, 6 August, 7 August, 8 August and 10 August.
The CUET-UG examination will be held to facilitate admission to central universities for the academic session 2022-23.
The CUET-UG 2022 examination will be held in a computer-based test (CBT) mode. NTA has also released a mock question paper for the examination to be held later in July and in early August.
National Testing Agency will be conducting Common University Entrance Test (CUET (UG) - 2022) at different centres located in 554 cities across India and 13 Cities Outside-India.
“With a view to familiarize the candidates with the process of appearing in Computer Based Test, National Testing Agency (NTA) has developed an online platform where candidates can practice answering the test questions in a CBT environment. The Practice Questions for all the subjects/languages/General Test covered under CUET (UG)- 2022, are now displayed at http://203.122.47.147:8094/online/," an NTA statement dated June 25 said.
CUET -UG 2022 examination: Here's how to download the admit card
1. Visit the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in.
2. Click on the Admit Card link displayed on the screen
3. Input your Registration Number here
4. The Admit card will be displayed on the screen, download it
5. Keep a printed copy of the admit card for future reference
