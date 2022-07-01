“With a view to familiarize the candidates with the process of appearing in Computer Based Test, National Testing Agency (NTA) has developed an online platform where candidates can practice answering the test questions in a CBT environment. The Practice Questions for all the subjects/languages/General Test covered under CUET (UG)- 2022, are now displayed at http://203.122.47.147:8094/online/," an NTA statement dated June 25 said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}