The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that the Common University Entrance Test, CUET 2022 exam starts from today on July 15, 2022 for the first phase. The NTA has notified that the CUET UG Phase 1 exam would conclude on July 20, 2022. The students are instructed to make sure that they check the exam day guidelines given below for a quick reference and the link of the details advisory has also been shared below. Students are instructed to check their exam shift timings, venue, date of exam and other details as indicated in the admit card before going in for their exams. The CUET UG examination will be held from 15 July 2022 to 20 August 2022 at different examination centres located in 500 cities across India and 10 cities outside India.

