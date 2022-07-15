CUET-UG exam 2022: Students are instructed to check their exam shift timings, venue, date of exam and other details as indicated in the admit card before going in for their exams
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that the Common University Entrance Test, CUET 2022 exam starts from today on July 15, 2022 for the first phase. The NTA has notified that the CUET UG Phase 1 exam would conclude on July 20, 2022. The students are instructed to make sure that they check the exam day guidelines given below for a quick reference and the link of the details advisory has also been shared below. Students are instructed to check their exam shift timings, venue, date of exam and other details as indicated in the admit card before going in for their exams. The CUET UG examination will be held from 15 July 2022 to 20 August 2022 at different examination centres located in 500 cities across India and 10 cities outside India.
Here are instructions for students of CUET-UG 2022:
The students are asked to check the reporting time, gate closing time of centre, date of examination, shift and timings of test, venue of test following as indicated on the admit card.
The students have been advised to observe strict compliance on the day of examination, as they will not be allowed to enter in the test venue if they are late as several pre-examination formalities need to be completed.
Students are not allowed to carry instrument, geometry, pencil box, handbag, purse, any kind of paper, stationery, textual material (printed or written material), eatables and water (loose or packed), mobile phone, ear phone, microphone, pager, calculator, docuPen, etc.
The students will be provided with blank paper sheets for rough work of A4 size in the examination hall/room. The students must write their name and roll number at the top of each of the sheets, and must drop the sheets in the designated drop box without fail, before leaving the examination room. Failure to do so may result in a non-evaluation of your answers.
The students have been asked to note that the examination will be computer based and hence they should familiarize themselves.
The students should also go through all instructions given in the admit card and the information bulletin.
For more details on the advisory and instructions for the students of Common University Entrance Test - 2022, the student can visit the official link given here.
