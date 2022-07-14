CUET-UG exam 2022: NTA considering change of exam centres for some students

CUET-UG exam 2022: NTA considering change of exam centres for some students2 min read . 04:14 PM IST
- Requests for a change of centers are being considered by NTA and students need not feel anxious about it, the UGC chairman said
UGC chairman on Thursday said that the National Testing Agency (NTA) is considering the request of students for the change of examination center and there is ‘no need for them to feel anxious’.
M. Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman, UGC, said, as reported by news agency ANI, “Some students who are appearing for CUET-UG exams have requested for change of examination center. Requests for a change of centers are being considered by NTA and students need not feel anxious about it."
As many students had raised their concerns regarding the choice of exam centres, Kumar had earlier assured that 98% candidates appearing for the CUET will be allotted the exam centres in the city of their choice.
After the admit card was released on Tuesday, Kumar told news agency PTI, "The admit cards have been released four days prior to the examination due to security reasons and in order to avoid any malpractice in the exam. Students should not get worried."
“At least 98 per cent candidates will get the centre in city of their choice. Those who do not find the allotted centre feasible can reach out to NTA which will entertain their requests," he said.
For the CUET (UG), about 14,90,000 candidates have registered this year, with around 8,10,000 candidates in the first slot and approximately 6,80,000 candidates in the second slot. CUET is considered to be the second-largest exam in the country for university admissions.
CUET UG examination will be held from 15 July 2022 to 20 August 2022 at different Examination centres located in 500 cities across India and 10 cities outside India.
If not downloaded yet, the candidates are required to check/download the CUET UG admit card using their Application Number and Date of Birth from the website at cuet.samarth.ac.in.
CUET UG admit card can be downloaded from the official website -cuet.samarth.ac.in.
The candidates are also advised to stay updated on exam-related information by visiting the NTA websites, www.nta.ac.in and https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/.
