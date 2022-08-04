Sadhana Parashar, Senior Director, NTA said on Thursday, “due to heavy rain in many districts of Kerala in past few days, it has been brought to the notice of NTA that it may not be possible for a large number of candidates to reach the examination centre for CUET (UG) – 2022 within stipulated time as the movement will be very difficult and there may be disruption of power." Additionally, she informed, “therefore, to support the student community, it has been decided to postpone the CUET (UG) – 2022 for the candidates who will be appearing in cities of Kerala state for 04, 05 and 06 August 2022."

