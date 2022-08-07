The second phase of the Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduates (CUET-UG) would now take place between August 24 and August 28.
Strict action will be taken against anyone involved in 'wilful sabotage' of the process, said University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar.
Kumar informed earlier on August 7 that the second phase of the Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduates (CUET-UG) would now take place between August 24 and August 28. A fresh admit card will be distributed prior to the exam. Additionally, Kumar has recommended the aspirants to regularly check the NTA website at http://nta.ac.in.
"...It has been decided that in place of 12 to 14 August 2022, the CUET (UG) 2022 examination for all these candidates will now be conducted between August 24 to 28, and a fresh Admit Card will be issued well before the date of Examination," Kumar tweeted.
Following the earlier postponement of the phase II exam, the National Testing Agency decided to act on requests from 15,811 candidates after providing them with choices to select a date other than August 12 to 14 that suited them.
"In Phase II of CUET-UG, for a few examination Centres, due to administrative and technical reasons, the CUET (UG) 2022 examinations earlier scheduled between 4 to 6 August 2022 were postponed to 12-14 August 2022," the UGC chairman said.
"National Testing Agency had also given an option to the affected candidates to choose dates other than 12 to 14 August 2022, in case these dates were not suitable to them. 15,811 candidates requested a date different from 12 to 14 August 2022," he added.
Similar to this, many candidates urged the NTA to postpone their exam from August 12 to 14 due to the country's celebration of a number of holidays around this time.
According to him, many candidates had asked for a change in the CUET (UG) 2022 exam's schedule or location after August 10 because they did not find the cities assigned to them satisfactory. While this is going on, the Phase III of the CUET-UG will be held on August 17, 18, and 20 according to the schedule that the candidates have already been given.
