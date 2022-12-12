Cultures uniting through literature, sports: Anurag Thakur

Cultures uniting through literature, sports: Anurag Thakur1 min read . 07:26 PM IST
- Thakur said that the linkages between north and south reflect our ancient traditions which are more than thousand years old
NEW DELHI :Two cultures are uniting through literature, culture, sports and other genres at the Kashi Tamil Sangamam event, said Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur on Monday.
The minister inaugurated the friendly table tennis match organized as a part of the eight-day long Kashi Tamil Sangamam – Sports Summit. Addressing the occasion, he said that in the event, multiple programs of literature and culture are taking place. “The initiative of connecting north and south through sports is also happening."
Thakur added that the linkages between north and south reflect our ancient traditions which are more than thousand years old.
“I thank the Prime Minister for his initiative of Kashi Tamil Sangamam. Through this grand event, the vision of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ is being realized. The enthusiasm which is being seen among the players today, the same passion is also seen among the players of participating teams from Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu," the minister said.
He added that the people of Tamil Nadu are not only getting an opportunity to visit Kashi Vishwanath, they are also getting acquainted with the art and culture of this place which is a matter of pride for all.
Thakur interacted with all the players from the two states. He also proposed changes for the betterment of the stadium upgradation work.
The minister conducted space audit of multiple offices of the ministry of Information and Broadcasting in Varanasi. He visited the Kashi Vishwanath temple and offered his prayers.
