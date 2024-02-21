Curbing illegal loan apps, empowering social firms: govt’s stability goals
The Financial Stability and Development Council discussed ways to stop unauthorised lending apps as well as fundraising by social enterprises through social stock exchanges, among other issues related to macro financial stability
New Delhi: At the 28th Financial Stability and Development Council (FSDC) meeting, chaired by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday, officials discussed ways to stem the harm caused by unauthorised lending apps and curb their spread, the finance ministry said.