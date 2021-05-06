Curbs cover most parts of India as covid holds sway

Prabhat Jha, director of Toronto-based Centre for Global Health Research, said that instead of a nationwide lockdown, “a coordinated set of short breaks in major cities might help slow the surge". “There is so little economic activity anyway, so I’m not sure how much better it would be with a lockdown," he said. “A lockdown would be a bad idea if it distracted from other steps that would be more effective, such as increasing emergency oxygen and releasing anonymized data on every tested case, deaths and vaccination."