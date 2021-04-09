With Covid-19 cases surging across the country, weekend lockdown, lockdown and night curfews are back in many states. Apart from this, several states have closed schools, shopping malls and markets . At present Bengaluru, Noida, Ghaziabad are under fresh Covid-19 restrictions.

Here's the list of cities under restrictions:

Bengaluru, 6 other cities

Night corona curfew between 10 pm to 5 am every day, from April 10 to 20, will be imposed in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Kalaburagi, Bidar, Tumakuru, Udupi-Manipal cities. 'It will be applicable in district centres,' CM Yediyurappa said.

Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has ordered imposition of night curfew in the urban areas of eight districts, including Jammu and Srinagar, news agency PTI reported. These districts are Jammu, Udhampur, Kathua, Srinagar, Baramulla, Budgam, Anantnag and Kupwara.

The night curfew will come into effect from today, the office of the Lt governor said.

Noida, Ghaziabad

The authorities in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar, Allahabad, Meerut and Ghaziabad imposed a night curfew. On Wednesday, similar restrictions were imposed in Kanpur and the Lucknow Municipal Corporation area.

The fresh restrictions will be in force from 10 pm to 5 am till April 17 from Thursday night in Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad, the orders said.

Delhi

Night curfew between 10pm and 5am has been put in place till 30 April. However, pregnant women, patients, those travelling to and from airports, railway stations, state bus terminus on showing tickets are exempt from the restrictions.

Mumbai

Due to a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases, Mumbai's BMC on Thursday imposed a weekend lockdown in the city until further orders.

Pune

The Pune Municipal Corporation has separately imposed some curbs in the city closing all markets and shops till April 30.

Durg

The Chhattisgarh government had announced a lockdown in the Durg district. The district will be under total lockdown till 14 April. "Complete lockdown to be imposed in Durg district April 6th to 14th in the light of COVID19 situation," said Durg Collector Sarveshwar Bhure.

Madhya Pradesh

All urban areas in Madhya Pradesh will go into a lockdown from 6 pm today to 6 am on Monday. "A lockdown will be enforced in all cities of the state from 6 pm on Friday to 6 am on Monday," Chouhan said.

Night curfew is imposed in all the urban areas of the state from 8 April

In the past three weeks, the state government imposed lockdowns in Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur and Gwalior on Sundays and extended the curbs to some other cities last Sunday.

Jaipur

From April 5 to 19, all cities and districts of Rajasthan are under a night curfew and several restrictions. The night curfew will continue from 8pm to 6am.

Punjab

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has announced extension of night curfew across Punjab till April 30. The chief minister said the night curfew, which was imposed in 12 districts, would be extended to all 22 districts of the state. He also directed Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta to ensure strict implementation of the curfew from 9 pm to 5 am.

Chandigarh

From 7 April Chandigarh has imposed a night curfew from 10pm to 5am.

Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Kerala and Punjab have shown a rise in the COVID daily new cases. 84.21 per cent of the new cases are reported from these 10 states

With 1,26,789 new cases in the last 24 hours, India's active caseload reached 9,10,319 on Thursday.





