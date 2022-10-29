Curbs on sugar exports extended in India till Oct 20231 min read . Updated: 29 Oct 2022, 10:32 AM IST
The south Asian country restricted exports through the end of this month in May to contain a rise in domestic prices following record exports.
India, the world's biggest sugar producer, has extended restrictions for sugar export by one year through October 2023, the government has said in a notification on Friday.