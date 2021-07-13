Curbs relaxed for Parliament session

For the past two sessions, MPs of both Houses had to adapt to a dispersed seating arrangement that included sitting even in the other House. But, this time, an MP will be seated in his or her own House, but some lawmakers might have to take their seats in the galleries. The table office, legislative section and such vital departments have come under the Speaker’s scrutiny. Ambulances, health centres and covid testing facilities have also been kept ready for the session.

