Curbs remain in place in Kashmir valley

The officials said police vehicles, fitted with public address system, went around localities soon after day break announcing imposition of strict restrictions for combating COVID-19 spread. "There is a ban on assembly of more than three persons and people are requested not to violate the law and stay indoors," the police said. Barricades have been set up at hundreds of places in the valley including Srinagar city to regulate movement of essential services and emergencies, while concertina wires have been laid to block some parts of the roads, the officials said.