Individuals who have recovered from covid-19 could play a key role in helping countries relax lockdowns amid looming economic crisis, new research shows. Such people could be asked to participate more in public spaces so that some economic activities keep running while fatalities are limited, the research suggested.

For instance, in a population of 10 million facing a high transmission rate, an estimated 71,000 deaths could be limited to just 20,000 by actively deploying recovered patients in human-to-human interactions, found the study by researchers from Georgia Institute of Technology. The study assumed that those who recover develop antibodies against the virus and can safely interact with others.

The researchers called this “shielding". Calculations showed that even if recovered persons are deployed on only some occasions in the same population, deaths could come down to 58,000. In a low-transmission case, while 50,000 deaths would otherwise be expected, this could reduce to 34,000 with “intermediate shielding" and 8,300 with “enhanced shielding". Here, high transmission is when each person infects 2.33 more people, and low transmission would mean each person infects 1.36 more.

While the model seems promising, there are questions on whether antibody-based immunity works for covid-19. Moreover, for this model to be successful, it is important that the antibody effect lasts for more than four months and recovered individuals are properly identified. This requires accurate and rapid serological antibody tests and population-wide testing immediately, the study said.

If successful, deploying recovered individuals along with measures such as social distancing could help kickstart the economy more safely. Till the time a vaccine is developed, this could also be a more sustainable way to battle the virus instead of extreme measures such as lockdowns, as that is no more an option.

Snap Fact features new and interesting reads from the world of research.

