Cured patients could be post-lockdown ‘shield’

The researchers called this “shielding". Calculations showed that even if recovered persons are deployed on only some occasions in the same population, deaths could come down to 58,000. In a low-transmission case, while 50,000 deaths would otherwise be expected, this could reduce to 34,000 with “intermediate shielding" and 8,300 with “enhanced shielding". Here, high transmission is when each person infects 2.33 more people, and low transmission would mean each person infects 1.36 more.