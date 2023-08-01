Curfew imposed after communal violence in Haryana's Nuh: Here's what happened1 min read 01 Aug 2023, 10:31 AM IST
A curfew has been imposed in Haryana's violence-hit Nuh district.
On August 1, a curfew was enforced in Haryana's Nuh district after a violent incident resulted in the tragic deaths of two home guards, with several others sustaining injuries. The violence was sparked by an attempt to halt a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession.
In response to the escalating tensions, authorities swiftly imposed prohibitory orders to restrict the assembly of people in both Nuh and Gurugram districts.
Mobile internet services have also been temporarily suspended in Nuh and Faridabad until August 2, aiming to maintain peace and control the situation.
The situation in Nuh continues to be tense. However, there were no reports of any fresh violence on August 1, PTI reported. Security has been beefed up in Nuh and other areas, officials said.
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said "strictest action" will be taken against those responsible for the incident.
Calling the incident “unfortunate", the Haryana CM appealed to all the people to maintain peace in the state". He added that the guilty would not be spared at any cost, and strictest action would be taken against them.
(With PTI inputs)