On August 1, a curfew was enforced in Haryana's Nuh district after a violent incident resulted in the tragic deaths of two home guards, with several others sustaining injuries. The violence was sparked by an attempt to halt a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession.

Haryana Nuh Violence LIVE Updates Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij announced the imposition of the curfew in Nuh district to contain the situation and ensure the safety of residents and authorities. The curfew measures were taken as a precautionary step to prevent further escalation of the unrest and maintain law and order in the region. What happened in Nuh? Two homeguards lost their lives, and more than 50 individuals, including policemen, sustained injuries during a violent clash that occurred on July 31 evening. The incident unfolded when a mob of miscreants launched an attack, pelting stones and setting cars ablaze during a religious procession known as the ‘Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra’. Also Read: Haryana Nuh Violence: Role of Monu Manesar, Bajrang Dal member and Cow Vigilante, in communal clashes This procession, flagged off from Gurugram’s Civil Lines by BJP district president Gargi Kakkar, encountered resistance when it was halted by a group of men near Khedla Mod in Nuh.

In response to the escalating tensions, authorities swiftly imposed prohibitory orders to restrict the assembly of people in both Nuh and Gurugram districts.

Mobile internet services have also been temporarily suspended in Nuh and Faridabad until August 2, aiming to maintain peace and control the situation.

The situation in Nuh continues to be tense. However, there were no reports of any fresh violence on August 1, PTI reported. Security has been beefed up in Nuh and other areas, officials said.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said "strictest action" will be taken against those responsible for the incident.