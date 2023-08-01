Hello User
Curfew imposed after communal violence in Haryana's Nuh: Here's what happened

Curfew imposed after communal violence in Haryana's Nuh: Here's what happened

1 min read 01 Aug 2023, 10:31 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

A curfew has been imposed in Haryana's violence-hit Nuh district.

Nuh: A vehicle set on fire by miscreants after clashes broke out during a 'Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra', in Nuh, Monday, July 31, 2023. (PTI Photo)

On August 1, a curfew was enforced in Haryana's Nuh district after a violent incident resulted in the tragic deaths of two home guards, with several others sustaining injuries. The violence was sparked by an attempt to halt a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession.

On August 1, a curfew was enforced in Haryana's Nuh district after a violent incident resulted in the tragic deaths of two home guards, with several others sustaining injuries. The violence was sparked by an attempt to halt a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession.

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij announced the imposition of the curfew in Nuh district to contain the situation and ensure the safety of residents and authorities. The curfew measures were taken as a precautionary step to prevent further escalation of the unrest and maintain law and order in the region.

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij announced the imposition of the curfew in Nuh district to contain the situation and ensure the safety of residents and authorities. The curfew measures were taken as a precautionary step to prevent further escalation of the unrest and maintain law and order in the region.

What happened in Nuh?

Two homeguards lost their lives, and more than 50 individuals, including policemen, sustained injuries during a violent clash that occurred on July 31 evening.

What happened in Nuh?

Two homeguards lost their lives, and more than 50 individuals, including policemen, sustained injuries during a violent clash that occurred on July 31 evening.

The incident unfolded when a mob of miscreants launched an attack, pelting stones and setting cars ablaze during a religious procession known as the ‘Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra’.

The incident unfolded when a mob of miscreants launched an attack, pelting stones and setting cars ablaze during a religious procession known as the 'Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra'.

This procession, flagged off from Gurugram’s Civil Lines by BJP district president Gargi Kakkar, encountered resistance when it was halted by a group of men near Khedla Mod in Nuh.

This procession, flagged off from Gurugram's Civil Lines by BJP district president Gargi Kakkar, encountered resistance when it was halted by a group of men near Khedla Mod in Nuh.

In response to the escalating tensions, authorities swiftly imposed prohibitory orders to restrict the assembly of people in both Nuh and Gurugram districts.

In response to the escalating tensions, authorities swiftly imposed prohibitory orders to restrict the assembly of people in both Nuh and Gurugram districts.

Mobile internet services have also been temporarily suspended in Nuh and Faridabad until August 2, aiming to maintain peace and control the situation.

Mobile internet services have also been temporarily suspended in Nuh and Faridabad until August 2, aiming to maintain peace and control the situation.

The situation in Nuh continues to be tense. However, there were no reports of any fresh violence on August 1, PTI reported. Security has been beefed up in Nuh and other areas, officials said.

The situation in Nuh continues to be tense. However, there were no reports of any fresh violence on August 1, PTI reported. Security has been beefed up in Nuh and other areas, officials said.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said "strictest action" will be taken against those responsible for the incident.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said "strictest action" will be taken against those responsible for the incident.

Calling the incident “unfortunate", the Haryana CM appealed to all the people to maintain peace in the state". He added that the guilty would not be spared at any cost, and strictest action would be taken against them.

Calling the incident "unfortunate", the Haryana CM appealed to all the people to maintain peace in the state". He added that the guilty would not be spared at any cost, and strictest action would be taken against them.

(With PTI inputs)

(With PTI inputs)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Updated: 01 Aug 2023, 10:31 AM IST
