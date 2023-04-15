Home / News / India /  Fresh violence in Odisha district; curfew imposed as schools, offices remain closed - check rules here
Sporadic violence and the death of a man under mysterious circumstances led to the imposition of a curfew in Sambalpur town in Odisha. The violence occurred after Hanuman Jayanti processions were held on Friday evening, which were secured by law enforcement officials. 

As a precautionary measure, the district administration immediately imposed a curfew until further orders. The notification issued by the Sambalpur sub-collector declared a state of Curfew U/S- 144(1) CrPc. 

Check rules here:

However, individuals are permitted to purchase essential items between 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM and 3:30 PM to 5:30 PM. 

The district collector, Ananya Das, announced the closure of all educational institutions, business establishments, and government and private offices. 

The authorities have urged citizens to cooperate with the administration and help restore peace to the city. The decision to impose a curfew was made to restore normalcy in the region following the violence on Friday night, according to DIG (North Central Range) Brijesh Kumar Rai.

 

 

