comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Aug 04 2023 15:54:58
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 573.25 -2.94%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 119 0.59%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 217.65 -1.09%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 454.9 -0.26%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,378.4 0.96%
Business News/ News / India/  Manipur news: Curfew relaxations in all areas of Imphal West district for 5 hours tomorrow. Details here
Back

Manipur news: Curfew relaxations in all areas of Imphal West district for 5 hours tomorrow. Details here

 1 min read 06 Aug 2023, 07:52 PM IST Livemint

Curfew will be relaxed on 7th August from 5 am to 12 pm in all areas of Imphal West district to facilitate the general public to purchase essential items including medicine and food items: DM Imphal West

Smoke and flame billows out after a few houses were set on fire by miscreants in the violence-hit Manipur (PTI)Premium
Smoke and flame billows out after a few houses were set on fire by miscreants in the violence-hit Manipur (PTI)

Fifteen houses were set on fire in Manipur's Imphal West district where fresh violence broke out, officials said on Sunday. The incident happened on Saturday evening at Langol Games village as a mob went on a rampage, they said.

Security personnel fired several rounds of tear gas shells to disperse the mob and bring the situation under control, they added.

“Curfew will be relaxed on 7th August from 5 am to 12 pm in all areas of Imphal West district to facilitate the general public to purchase essential items including medicine and food items," said District Magistrate of Imphal West.

In an order issued by the District Magistrate, it stated,"Restriction of movement of general public outside their residences is hereby lifted from 05.00 AM to 12.00 noon of 7th August(Monday) for all areas of Imphal West District to facilitate the general public to purchase the essential items including medicines and food items.

However, the movement of persons belonging to essential services such as Health, Electricity, PHED, Petrol Pumps, Schools Colleges, Municipality, Press and Electronic Mediafunctioning of courts and to and fro movement of flight passengers to airport hall be exempted from the imposition of curfew."

Clashes broke out between Metei and Kuki communities on May 3 days after the Manipur High Court asked the state government to consider adding the former, the majority community in the state, to the list of Scheduled Tribes.

The prevailing situation in Manipur triggered bedlam in both Houses of Parliament in the ongoing Monsoon Session, with the Opposition members stalling proceedings demanding a discussion and a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi over a viral video, purportedly showing two women in the Northeastern state being stripped and paraded in the nude.

Adamant on their demand that all listed businesses in both Houses be suspended for a discussion on the Manipur situation, the Opposition members raised slogans and disrupted proceedings, resulting in repeated adjournments.

A delegation from the Opposition alliance — I.N.D.I.A — recently visited Manipur for two days, during which they met displaced locals at relief camps and called on Governor Uikey

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 06 Aug 2023, 07:52 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout