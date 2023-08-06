Fifteen houses were set on fire in Manipur's Imphal West district where fresh violence broke out, officials said on Sunday. The incident happened on Saturday evening at Langol Games village as a mob went on a rampage, they said.

Security personnel fired several rounds of tear gas shells to disperse the mob and bring the situation under control, they added. “Curfew will be relaxed on 7th August from 5 am to 12 pm in all areas of Imphal West district to facilitate the general public to purchase essential items including medicine and food items," said District Magistrate of Imphal West.

In an order issued by the District Magistrate, it stated,"Restriction of movement of general public outside their residences is hereby lifted from 05.00 AM to 12.00 noon of 7th August(Monday) for all areas of Imphal West District to facilitate the general public to purchase the essential items including medicines and food items.

However, the movement of persons belonging to essential services such as Health, Electricity, PHED, Petrol Pumps, Schools Colleges, Municipality, Press and Electronic Mediafunctioning of courts and to and fro movement of flight passengers to airport hall be exempted from the imposition of curfew."

Clashes broke out between Metei and Kuki communities on May 3 days after the Manipur High Court asked the state government to consider adding the former, the majority community in the state, to the list of Scheduled Tribes.

The prevailing situation in Manipur triggered bedlam in both Houses of Parliament in the ongoing Monsoon Session, with the Opposition members stalling proceedings demanding a discussion and a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi over a viral video, purportedly showing two women in the Northeastern state being stripped and paraded in the nude.

Adamant on their demand that all listed businesses in both Houses be suspended for a discussion on the Manipur situation, the Opposition members raised slogans and disrupted proceedings, resulting in repeated adjournments.

A delegation from the Opposition alliance — I.N.D.I.A — recently visited Manipur for two days, during which they met displaced locals at relief camps and called on Governor Uikey