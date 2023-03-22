Currency market shut today for Gudi Padwa holiday

Currency market shut today for Gudi Padwa holiday1 min read . 09:58 AM IST
Gudi Padwa is considered the first day of the Maharashtra calendar, and according to the Luni-Solar calendar, it marks the Marathi New Year.
The currency market remains closed on Wednesday due to the celebration of Gudi Padwa, which is also known as Samvatsar Padvo.
Gudi Padwa is considered the first day of the Maharashtra calendar, and according to the Luni-Solar calendar, it marks the Marathi New Year.
On Wednesday, the NSE and BSE stock exchanges will be operational as usual since March 22 was not listed as a trading holiday on the BSE website. Therefore, trading occurred normally across the equity, equity derivatives, and SLB segments.
The festival of Gudi Padwa, also known as Samvatsar Padvo, is celebrated with great zeal in the Indian states of Maharashtra and Goa. This festival signifies the start of the Maharashtrian calendar and is commemorated by Maharashtrians and Konkanis. Luni-Solar calendars, which rely on the position of the Moon and Sun, are used to determine the duration of months and days within the year.
The next scheduled closure of the currency market will take place on Thursday, March 30, on account of the Ram Navami holiday.
