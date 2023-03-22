Currency market shut today for Gudi Padwa holiday

The festival of Gudi Padwa, also known as Samvatsar Padvo, is celebrated with great zeal in the Indian states of Maharashtra and Goa. This festival signifies the start of the Maharashtrian calendar and is commemorated by Maharashtrians and Konkanis. Luni-Solar calendars, which rely on the position of the Moon and Sun, are used to determine the duration of months and days within the year.