Rare currency notes and coins have always been objects of desire for those who collect them. Certain serial numbers, images, or even a flaw can make an ordinary coin or bill unique, increasing its value manifold. If you happen to have such an item in your possession, you could earn lakhs of rupees from something that has a face value of only a fraction of that amount.

One such attribute that collectors look for is the number ‘786’ in the serial number on currency notes. These three digits appearing in this specific order can appreciate the note's value to as high as ₹3 lakh. The number 786 is considered auspicious among followers if Islam. Putting such a bill online for auction can get you thousands, or even lakhs, of rupees irrespective of the note's actual value.

An easy way to do this is by putting such a note up for auction on eBay. The well-known e-commerce website, among other things, allows people to sell and purchase unique currency notes and coins. While there are other platforms too, and some even opt to advertise their rare notes on social media, eBay happens to be a preferred platform due to its legacy as a longstanding online marketplace.

Also Read: This old ₹5 note can fetch you up to ₹30,000 online. Here's how

People looking to sell their unique notes with 786 mentioned in the serial number can do so with a few easy steps. Here's how:

Step 1: Go to www.ebay.com.

Step 2: Click on the registration tab on the homepage and register yourself as a seller.

Step 3: Take a clear, good quality picture of the note you intend to sell and upload it on the platform. eBay will show your listing to buyers on the lookout for such a note.

Step 4: Interested buyers will contact you after seeing your advertisement. You can finalise the price and sell them the note.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.