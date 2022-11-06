Currency with public rises 71.84% within six years of demonetisation in India2 min read . Updated: 06 Nov 2022, 04:34 PM IST
MUMBAI : Official data have shown that even six years after demonetisation done by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, the currency with public remains at an all time high. Cash usage remains robust with public wherein it has been made known that currency with public stands at a new high of ₹30.88 lakh crore as of 21 October.