‘Current account deficit manageable’1 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2023, 11:51 PM IST
Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said the net balance under services and remittances remains in a large surplus, partly offsetting the trade deficit.
MUMBAI : India’s current account deficit is eminently manageable and within the parameters of viability, said Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das.
