Current account surplus may not be all good news

The economy was experiencing a growth slowdown throughout FY19-20 and therefore, domestic demand was weak the whole year. This is likely to have hit imports adversely in the final quarter of the financial year. With the covid pandemic far from being under control and economic activity yet to normalize, we can expect domestic demand to be muted and the current account could be in a surplus for FY20-21. However, this will be a sign of weak domestic demand instead of improvement in our position on trade.