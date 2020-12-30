Current account surplus moderates to $15.5 billion in Q2: RBI

Current account surplus moderates to $15.5 billion in Q2: RBI1 min read . Updated: 30 Dec 2020, 07:28 PM IST
A current account deficit of $7.6 billion or 1.1% of the GDP was recorded in the second quarter of 2019-20, the RBI said
MUMBAI : India's current account surplus moderated to $15.5 billion or 2.4% of the GDP in the July-September quarter of the current fiscal.
The same was at $19.2 billion or 3.8% of the GDP in the preceding three months on account of a rise in the merchandise trade deficit, the RBI said on Wednesday.
No resolution on key demand of farm unions, next round of talks on 4 January2 min read . 08:53 PM IST
Andhra Pradesh RTC faced losses of ₹2,603 crore due to Covid-induced crisis2 min read . 08:48 PM IST
The march of 2020 in 10 key long reads6 min read . 08:38 PM IST
UK's House of Commons overwhelmingly backs Brexit trade deal4 min read . 08:33 PM IST
A current account deficit of $7.6 billion or 1.1% of the GDP was recorded in the second quarter of 2019-20.
India recorded a current account surplus of 3.1% of the GDP in the first half of the fiscal as against a deficit of 1.6% in the corresponding period of 2019-20. This was mainly on account of a sharp contraction in the trade deficit.
The narrowing of the current account surplus in the second quarter of 2020-21 was due to a rise in the merchandise trade deficit to $14.8 billion from $10.8 billion in the preceding quarter, the central bank said.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.