Excess cash with banks averaged Rs39,700 crore ($6.2 billion) last week, compared to a peak of more than 5 trillion rupees in March, according to Bloomberg Intelligence India Banking Liquidity Index. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint
Current account surplus moderates to $15.5 billion in Q2: RBI

1 min read . Updated: 30 Dec 2020, 07:28 PM IST PTI

A current account deficit of $7.6 billion or 1.1% of the GDP was recorded in the second quarter of 2019-20, the RBI said

MUMBAI : India's current account surplus moderated to $15.5 billion or 2.4% of the GDP in the July-September quarter of the current fiscal.

The same was at $19.2 billion or 3.8% of the GDP in the preceding three months on account of a rise in the merchandise trade deficit, the RBI said on Wednesday.

A current account deficit of $7.6 billion or 1.1% of the GDP was recorded in the second quarter of 2019-20.

India recorded a current account surplus of 3.1% of the GDP in the first half of the fiscal as against a deficit of 1.6% in the corresponding period of 2019-20. This was mainly on account of a sharp contraction in the trade deficit.

The narrowing of the current account surplus in the second quarter of 2020-21 was due to a rise in the merchandise trade deficit to $14.8 billion from $10.8 billion in the preceding quarter, the central bank said.

