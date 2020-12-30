Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Current account surplus moderates to $15.5 billion in Q2: RBI
Excess cash with banks averaged Rs39,700 crore ($6.2 billion) last week, compared to a peak of more than 5 trillion rupees in March, according to Bloomberg Intelligence India Banking Liquidity Index. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

Current account surplus moderates to $15.5 billion in Q2: RBI

1 min read . 07:28 PM IST PTI

A current account deficit of $7.6 billion or 1.1% of the GDP was recorded in the second quarter of 2019-20, the RBI said

MUMBAI : India's current account surplus moderated to $15.5 billion or 2.4% of the GDP in the July-September quarter of the current fiscal.

India's current account surplus moderated to $15.5 billion or 2.4% of the GDP in the July-September quarter of the current fiscal.

The same was at $19.2 billion or 3.8% of the GDP in the preceding three months on account of a rise in the merchandise trade deficit, the RBI said on Wednesday.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

No resolution on key demand of farm unions, next round of talks on 4 January

2 min read . 08:53 PM IST

Andhra Pradesh RTC faced losses of 2,603 crore due to Covid-induced crisis

2 min read . 08:48 PM IST

The march of 2020 in 10 key long reads

6 min read . 08:38 PM IST

UK's House of Commons overwhelmingly backs Brexit trade deal

4 min read . 08:33 PM IST

The same was at $19.2 billion or 3.8% of the GDP in the preceding three months on account of a rise in the merchandise trade deficit, the RBI said on Wednesday.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

No resolution on key demand of farm unions, next round of talks on 4 January

2 min read . 08:53 PM IST

Andhra Pradesh RTC faced losses of 2,603 crore due to Covid-induced crisis

2 min read . 08:48 PM IST

The march of 2020 in 10 key long reads

6 min read . 08:38 PM IST

UK's House of Commons overwhelmingly backs Brexit trade deal

4 min read . 08:33 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

A current account deficit of $7.6 billion or 1.1% of the GDP was recorded in the second quarter of 2019-20.

India recorded a current account surplus of 3.1% of the GDP in the first half of the fiscal as against a deficit of 1.6% in the corresponding period of 2019-20. This was mainly on account of a sharp contraction in the trade deficit.

The narrowing of the current account surplus in the second quarter of 2020-21 was due to a rise in the merchandise trade deficit to $14.8 billion from $10.8 billion in the preceding quarter, the central bank said.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.