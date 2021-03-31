Mumbai: India ’s current account deficit turned to deficit at $1.7 billion in the third quarter after two quarters of surplus. The current account stood at a surplus of $15.1 billion in the July-September quarter.

As a percentage of gross domestic product (GDP), current account stood at 0.2% of GDP in Q3 compared to 0.4% of GDP a year ago.

Data released by Reserve bank of India on Wednesday showed merchandise trade deficit rose to $ 34.5 billion from $ 14.8 billion in the preceding quarter.

Private transfer receipts, mainly representing remittances by Indians employed overseas, declined marginally on a sequential basis by 1.5% to $ 20.7 billion in the second quarter. Net services receipts increased, both sequentially and on a year-on-year basis, primarily on the back of higher net export earnings from computer services. In the financial account, net foreign direct investment (FDI) recorded robust inflow of $ 17.0 billion as compared with $ 9.7 billion in the third quarter of fiscal year 2020.

“We expect the size of the current account deficit to enlarge to US$5-7 billion in Q4 FY2021, with the Covid-19 vaccines' rollout improving sentiment and pushing up commodity prices, as well as a resurgence in the domestic demand for gold. Accordingly, we expect an aggregate current account surplus of US$25-27 billion in FY2021. As the economic activity normalises and commodity prices settle at a higher level, we project India to revert to a current account deficit of US$22-27 billion or 0.8% of GDP in FY2022," said Aditi Nayar, principal economist, ICRA Ltd.

