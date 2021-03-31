Current account turned to deficit at $1.7 billion

“We expect the size of the current account deficit to enlarge to US$5-7 billion in Q4 FY2021, with the Covid-19 vaccines' rollout improving sentiment and pushing up commodity prices, as well as a resurgence in the domestic demand for gold. Accordingly, we expect an aggregate current account surplus of US$25-27 billion in FY2021. As the economic activity normalises and commodity prices settle at a higher level, we project India to revert to a current account deficit of US$22-27 billion or 0.8% of GDP in FY2022," said Aditi Nayar, principal economist, ICRA Ltd.