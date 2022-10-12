Current laws scant to deal with decommissioning of power plants: Report

Even after implementation of laws associated with Environmental Impact Assessment and pollution prevention and control rules, there are still many gaps in the legislative and policy framework with respect to re-purposing and re-allocation of existing infrastructure. A recent study by the non-profit environmental research organisation iFOREST reported that India's current environmental, land, and labour laws are insufficient to deal with the decommissioning of industries and thermal power plants (TPPs).

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}