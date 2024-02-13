Current situation of farmers' protest: Cops use tear gas, water cannons at Jind, Shambhu borders; traffic jams in Delhi
Protesting farmers break through barricades at Punjab-Haryana border during 'Delhi Chalo' march, prompting security personnel to use tear gas and water cannons.
The Punjab-Haryana border saw absolute chaos on Tuesday afternoon as thousands of protesting farmers led a ‘Delhi Chalo’ march. Security personnel lobbed tear gas cannisters and aimed water cannons as the agitators broke through concrete barricades using their tractors and hand weapons. Concrete slabs, iron nails, barricades, barbed wires, police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed by the police at several parts of the border.