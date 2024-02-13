The Punjab-Haryana border saw absolute chaos on Tuesday afternoon as thousands of protesting farmers led a ‘Delhi Chalo’ march. Security personnel lobbed tear gas cannisters and aimed water cannons as the agitators broke through concrete barricades using their tractors and hand weapons. Concrete slabs, iron nails, barricades, barbed wires, police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed by the police at several parts of the border. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The police have sealed the Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders around the national capital and installed multiple layers of barricades at various roads leading to the Parliament and the central part of Delhi. Meanwhile farmers marching from Punjab and Haryana faced tear gas shells and water cannons as security personnel tried to stop large groups from entering Haryana through the Shambhu border in Ambala and later, the Khanauri border in Jind district.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha are spearheading the `Delhi Chalo’ agitation to put pressure on the Centre for their demands — including a law on minimum support price for crops and loan waivers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here are 5 updates from Tuesday afternoon: Several farmers were detained by Haryana police after protesters attempted to break the multi-layered barricades using their tractors and hand weapons. Visuals from the border showed farmers running towards nearby farmland on the sides of the road as police fired tear gas and water cannons to disperse the protestors.

The demonstrators claim that a farmer was injured in the tear gas shell firing at the Data Singhwala-Khanauri border. Several groups of farmers had assembled at the heavily barricaded border ahead of the march.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has closed some gates at nine metro stations amid the escalating agitation. However all the metro stations remain operational at this time. The affected stations are: Central Secretariat, Rajiv Chowk, Udyog Bhawan, Patel Chowk, Mandi House, Barakhamba Road, Janpath, Khan Market, Lok Kalyan Marg.

Supreme Court Bar Association asks Chief Justice DY Chandrachud to take action against "erring farmers" for trying to enter Delhi forcibly in a bid to create "nuisance" and disturb the daily life of citizens.

The Red Fort complex was "suddenly sealed" late on Monday night "due to security reasons". The Mughal-era monument remains temporarily closed for visitors with no clear opening date or time in sight. Officials said that security agencies would take a call on the matter.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!