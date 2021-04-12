Lucknow: The current COVID-19 wave is worrying and people need to take all precautions and follow protocols, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Sunday at an all-party meeting.

The meeting was held at the Raj Bhawan, and Governor Anandiben Patel said the situation was grim and vaccination against COVID-19 should be ramped up.

"In the past one year, speedy action was taken to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in a planned manner. The fight was fought with joint efforts of everyone and in this, UP was fully successful. UP has done the best work in waging war against COVID-19. This had put an effective control over COVID, and the number of cases had become negligible," Patel said at the meeting, PTI reported.

"Now, the novel coronavirus has returned after changing its form, due to which the situation has become grim. Now, we have to take benefit of our past experience, and soon control the phase-2 of COVID-19, so that its spread can be curtailed. It is good that anti-COVID vaccine is available now, and the vaccination has to be effectively done," the governor said.

Chief Minister Adityanath said the current wave of COVID-19 is worrying. He appealed to people to adhere to COVID-appropriate behaviour during the panchayat polls.

"The state government is committed to save lives and livelihood of people," Adityanath said, PTI reported.

As Uttar Pradesh reported 15,353 new Covid-19 infections on Sunday, the highest single-day spike in the state this year, the Yogi Adityanath government acted promptly to impose night curfew in all districts with more than 500 active Covid-19 cases and also ordered closure of schools and coaching from class 1 to 12 in the state till April 30.





