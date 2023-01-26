Customary ‘halwa’ ceremony held to mark beginning of budget documents compilation1 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2023, 05:31 PM IST
Finance minister Niramala Sitharaman, who was present at the ceremony, will present the Union Budget on 1 February
New Delhi: The traditional ‘halwa ceremony’ was held in North Block on Thursday to mark the beginning of compilation of documents for the Budget 2023.
