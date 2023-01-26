New Delhi: The traditional ‘halwa ceremony’ was held in North Block on Thursday to mark the beginning of compilation of documents for the Budget 2023.

Finance minister Niramala Sitharaman, who was present at the ceremony, will present the Union Budget on 1 February.

The halwa ceremony is a tradition performed every year ahead of the budget and it marks the final stage of preparing the plan for the upcoming financial year.

To maintain the secrecy of the Budget, there is a “lock-in" of officials involved in making the Budget. These officers and staff come out of the North Block only after the Budget is presented in the Parliament.

Ministers of state for finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary, finance secretary TV Somanathan, economic affairs secretary Ajay Seth, secretary of Dipam Tuhin Kanta Pandey, revenue secretary Sanjay Malhotra, chief economic adviser (CEA) Anantha V Nageswaran, CBIC chairman Vivek Johri, and other officers and staff of the ministry of finance, involved in budget preparation and compilation process, were also present on the occasion, an official release said.

The ministry of finance also said that like the previous two budgets, the Union Budget 2023-24 will also be delivered in paperless form.

The Budget documents will be available on the “Union Budget Mobile App" on both the Android and Apple OS platforms after the completion of the Budget Speech by the Finance Minister in Parliament on February 1, 2023.

The formal exercise to prepare the annual Budget for the next financial year (2023-24) commenced on 10 October.

Budget 2023 is likely to be the last full Budget of the Modi government in its second term with the next Lok Sabha election due in April-May of 2024.

As part of the ceremony, Sitharaman also took a tour of the Budget Press and reviewed the preparations besides extending her best wishes to the officials concerned, the release said.