Customer compares Zomato food bill with offline order; leaves netizens shocked

Different LinkedIn users shared their experiences that how food aggregators have such high price differences. One user wrote his experience with Swiggy. A user named Nikesh Jain said, "Swiggy showed price as 120 plus delivery charges. I was going towards the restaurant so I decided to just pick it up from the restaurant. To my surprise, the same thaali was available for 99 Rs. I would have paid around 140 Rs. to Swiggy for the same food which was 40% more. I think the aggregation business needs some serious strategic re-planning. I honestly don't blame them because they have to make revenue and become profitable but these tactics, I am afraid will only backfire".