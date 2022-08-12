Union Minister for Communications said, ‘Whatever problems customers face, they should become our problem and (we should) solve them immediately. Focus on your customers’
The central government has sternly told state-run telecom BSNL to treat its customer like 'God' and solve their problems 'immediately'. On Friday, Union Minister for Communications, Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw told the BSNL staff, "to focus on customers and solve their problem immediately in order to help in turning around the fortunes of the loss-making organisation".
"I am rock solid with you. The Prime Minister is with you. Now, we have to be with our customers. Every customer is God. Customer is the king. Whatever problems customers face, they should become our problem and (we should) solve them immediately. Focus on your customers," Vaishnaw said.
Vaishnaw's remark has come after the Centre approved a package of ₹1.64 lakh crore for the company to revive the loss-making firm.
The telecom minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has taken a big risk and showed commitment to the revival of BSNL.
He asked the 62,000 BSNL employees to work hard or else leave the organisation by taking VRS.
"This will be the new normal that we have to work with, perform or perish," Vaishnaw said while interacting with BSNL officers.
"Whatever the issues were, we solidly stood behind BSNL. And now we are asking for the same level of commitment from each and every one of those 62,000 employees," the minister added.
Last month on July 27, the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved a slew of measures including a package amounting to ₹1.64 lakh crore for the revival of BSNL.
Revival measures approved by the Cabinet focus on infusing fresh capital for upgrading BSNL services, allocating spectrum, de-stressing its balance sheet, and augmenting its fiber network by merging Bharat Broadband Nigam Limited (BBNL) with BSNL.
In his interaction with chief general managers across operating service areas of BSNL, Vaishnaw said the performance of BSNL would be reviewed every month.
"I will measure the KPI (key performance indicators), the performance, the results, every month. Those who don't work can go home by taking VRS," the minister said.
The revival package includes a slew of measures to upgrade BSNL services. To improve existing services and provide 4G services, BSNL will be allotted Spectrum in the 900/1800 MHz band administratively at the cost of ₹44,993 crore through equity infusion. With this spectrum, BSNL will be able to compete in the market and provide high-speed data using its vast network including in rural areas.
To promote indigenous technology development, BSNL is in process of deploying the Atmanirbhar 4G technology stack. To meet the projected capital expenditure for the next four years, the government will fund capex of ₹22,471 crore. This will be a significant boost to the development and deployment of the Atmanirbhar 4G stack.
Despite the commercial non-viability, BSNL has been providing wireline services in rural/remote areas to meet the social objectives of the Government. The government will provide ₹13,789 crore to BSNL as viability gap funding for commercially unviable rural wire-line operations done during 2014-15 to 2019-20.
The authorised capital of BSNL will be increased from ₹40,000 crore to ₹1,50,000 crore in lieu of AGR dues, provision of capex, and allotment of spectrum.
