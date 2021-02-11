Customers will not face higher data cost in 5G, says Nokia CTO

The cost of using data on 5G wireless service, which is touted as the fastest generation of mobile technology, will not change much from the current prices that customers pay to avail 4G in India , said Randeep Raina, chief technical officer, Nokia Corp.

In fact, the two sides of wireless service—device and network—in the country favours consumers, Raina told Mint in an interview. He said devices that can support 5G are largely affordable in India, and the availability of appropriate spectrum will improve efficiency, leading to higher data consumption and relatively better costs.

“I don’t think the cost (of data consumption) will go up with the introduction of a new technology. Plus, the device ecosystem is favourable, I do not see that becoming a bottleneck due to the rollout of 5G," Raina said.

The adoption of 5G is more about how efficiently the technology is used, instead of how much one pays, he said. The trends in global markets show that the cost of 5G has either been at 4G levels, or in some cases, it has been offered at an incremental premium depending on an operator’s strategy, he added.

In its India Mobile Broadband Index 2021 report released on Thursday, Nokia said the usage of data is expected to grow exponentially with the roll out of 5G. India’s overall data traffic grew 36% year-on-year in 2020, of which 4G accounted for 98.7% of internet consumed across the country, while 3G consumption recorded the highest ever decline of 56%.

Amit Marwah, the Finnish company’s chief of marketing and corporate affairs, said the launch of 5G technology will require adoption of fixed-wireless access (FWA) system.

Marwah, who was present along with Raina, said FWA falls under the broadband category and will enable connecting several homes without optical fibre or copper wires. FWA is a wireless technology that uses a device to connect with the nearest base station, and provides speeds similar to fixed-line broadband networks, Marwah said.

“Global consumer 5G FWA is projected to reach over 50 million connections by 2025 and increase to more than 450 million by 2030," Nokia said in its report.

Marwah said India had two million capable 5G devices as of 31 December, which can operate on the technology once it is rolled out. However, it is difficult to predict the number of the total 5G devices that the country will have by the end of this year or early 2022, which is seen as the tentative timeline for the launch of 5G.

The roll out of 5G will be possible only with adequate spectrum and the government’s permission for trials, said Raina. He said spectrum is a raw material and is required to commercialise any wireless technology.

The government will conduct spectrum auction in March, excluding the airwaves in the 3,300-3,600MHz bands, which were recommended by the telecom regulator for 5G service. According to a report of the standing committee on information technology, the government is likely to hold 5G spectrum sale in the next six months.

Marwah said the covid-led restrictions and remote working fuelled growth for fixed or wireline broadband in 2020, however, the segment covered only 7.5%, or 22 million, households in the country as of 31 December.

Fixed or wireline broadband has covered only a “dismal" 7.5% of the total households with average fixed data usage of 178GB per user per month.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via