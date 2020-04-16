BENGALURU: Government authorities in Bengaluru are readying plans based on spatial distribution of population and physical boundaries, like railway lines or major roads, to demarcate containment zones to keep the novel coronavirus from spreading.

The customised geographical containment zone plans are needed as 32 out of the 198 wards in the city have at least one covid-19 positive case and having a common radius would mean more people would be impacted in Bengaluru. The city, known as India’s Silicon Valley, has a population of over 10 million.

Two wards in Bengaluru with about 40,000 people have been sealed already.

The boundaries will be determined by railway lines, major roads that bifurcate the locality, storm water drain and other physical infrastructure other than ward level demarcation, officials said.

B.H. Anil Kumar, commissioner of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP, the civic body) said that making the ward as a containment zone would impact a great number of people, who may be quite far away from the actual infected persons or homes.

“Since the number of people who are there inside that containment zone, then supply of essential commodities becomes a major issue," Kumar said.

Bengaluru authorities have even separated the city into revenue and BBMP jurisdiction, to not just allow better management but also reduce the number of covid-19 positive patients in the city.

Though the Union home ministry has issued guidelines for the remainder of the lockdown period, the states have been given the discretion on demarcating geographical areas or hotspots.

Kumar said that the guidelines for hotspots will be drafted by Karnataka in a day or two.

"It is left to the state government to define a containment zone," Pankaj Kumar Pandey, commissioner for health and family welfare said.

The customised demarcations will allow the B.S. Yediyurappa-led state government more room to open up businesses post 20 April, if Karnataka does actually go ahead with partial lifting of the lockdown, that has now been extended till 3 May.

Home to some of the biggest technology companies, startups and other public and private corporations, authorities are trying everything to bring some semblance of normalcy to Bengaluru that brings in most of the revenues for the state and central coffers.

The number of cases being recorded in the state and city, however, has thrown a spanner in the state government’s plans so far.

Eight districts in Karnataka, including Bengaluru, have been classified as hotspots along with 170 others from across the country.

The state witnessed its highest single day increase in covid-19 positive cases on Thursday as 34 people tested positive taking the total to 313 cases in Karnataka that includes 13 deaths and 80 discharges. Seven people have died in the matter of a couple of days raising alarms on if the worse is approaching a state that so far seemed to have things under control. Bengaluru accounts for 75 out of the total 313 cases recorded in Karnataka.

Kumar said that deliberations were on to determine standard operating procedures (SOP) , the containment zones, buffer zones and other details required to complete the process.

Authorities are using apps to help distribute ration and cooked food to the needy. BBMP has also developed platforms that would deliver groceries from local kirana stores and keep people indoors to get better results of the lockdown and contain the spread of the virus.

Share Via